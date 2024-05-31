Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.32% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 700.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.63% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
