Mayukh Dealtrade consolidated net profit rises 700.00% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 101.69% to Rs 1.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.63% to Rs 3.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Mayukh Dealtrade rose 700.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.32% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.990.793.552.2166.6758.2354.3746.150.650.461.921.020.570.271.530.800.480.061.190.59