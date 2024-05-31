Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 282.16 croreNet profit of Dynacons Systems & Solutions rose 14.45% to Rs 14.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 282.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 226.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 60.93% to Rs 53.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.35% to Rs 1024.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content