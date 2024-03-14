Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Looks Forward To More US Data For Further Guidance

Image

Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The dollar index continues to steady just below 103 mark in early Asia on Thursday awaiting further clarity on Federal stance from a slew of US data due later in the global day. US producer inflation, retail sales and weekly jobless claims figures are due for the day. The dollar index climbed to 103.32 on the back of firm inflation levels reported this week although pared some of its gains as expectations of a Federal rate cut is not ruled out even as timing stays uncertain. Currently, the counter is quoting at 102.89 tracking higher benchmark US treasury yields above 4.2%. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are trading under pressure at $1.0941 and $1.2790 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dollar Index Steadies Just Below 103 Mark; Awaits Further Cues On Federal Stance

Pound Stays Cautiously Lower Ahead Of UK Retail Sales

Dollar Index Stays Muted Ahead Of Crucial US Inflation Data

Dollar Index Strengthens Grip Over 104 Mark; FOMC In Focus

Indices edge lower; breadth positive

BLS International Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

India, ADB sign $181 million loan to improve livability and mobility in Ahmedabad

Kalpataru Projects gains after bagging orders worth Rs 2,445 crore

Ashoka Buildcon to acquire 50% stake in GVR Ashoka Chennai ORR

Sensex gains 193 pts; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveOne97 CommunicationsLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEGopal SnacksGold Price TodayRelianceIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon