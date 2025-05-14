Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index retreats under 101 mark as US annual inflation cools to 4-year low

Dollar index retreats under 101 mark as US annual inflation cools to 4-year low

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index retreated under 101 mark on Wednesday after US data showed softer-than-expected US inflation data. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 2.3% year-over-year in Aprilslightly below Marchs 2.4% reading and market expectations. Core CPI, which excludes food and energy, increased by 2.8% annually, in line with both the previous figure and forecasts. On a monthly basis, headline and core CPI each rose 0.2%. Aprils figures also mark a four-year low for annual headline inflation. However, easing tensions on US-China trade front reducing possibility of a recession could keep the greenback supported. The US and China agreed to reduce tariffs on each other after two days of negotiations in Geneva, Switzerland. The US lowered tariffs on Chinese imports to 30% from 145%, while China cut tariffs on US imports to 10% from 125%. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 100.73, down 0.08% on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

VIP Inds tumbles after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 27 cr

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling

India's major ports register an impressive annual growth rate of 4.3% in cargo handling

GRSE sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 244 cr

GRSE sizzles after Q4 PAT soars to Rs 244 cr

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Honeywell Automation Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 140 cr; declares dividend of Rs 105/sh

Sensex gains 412 pts; metal shares shine

Sensex gains 412 pts; metal shares shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon