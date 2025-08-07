Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index slips under 98 mark; Initial jobless claims eyed

Dollar index slips under 98 mark; Initial jobless claims eyed

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The dollar index slips under 98 mark in Asian hours on Thursday awaiting further developments surrounding the next US Federal Reserve Chairman. US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he will appoint the Feds Chair and Kuglers replacement by the end of the week. Meanwhile, weaker-than-expected US data this week alongside nonfarm payrolls report for July pointed to a cooling labor market and boosted expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will slash rates. All eyes are now awaiting initial jobless claims for further signals.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly said on Wednesday that the Fed still has some ground to cover on its fight with inflation pressures despite overall progress. Daly highlighted that the Fed may be forced to act soon without having the full picture. Moreover, Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Fed Board of Governors member Lisa Cook cautioned that persistent uncertainty remains a major obstacle to effective policy transmission and challenges the central banks ability to manage interest rates efficiently. Currently, the dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at one and half week low of 97.90, down 0.08% on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rain Industries soars after posting Q2 profit rebound

Rain Industries soars after posting Q2 profit rebound

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

RBI's Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities Directions to broaden funding sources for infrastructure financing

RBI's Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities Directions to broaden funding sources for infrastructure financing

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon