Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 07 2025

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 138.35 crore

Net profit of Aegis Vopak Terminals rose 93.38% to Rs 42.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 138.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 129.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales138.35129.45 7 OPM %76.3878.18 -PBDT87.7858.57 50 PBT55.5631.26 78 NP42.6622.06 93

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:06 PM IST

