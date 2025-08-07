Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diligent Media Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

BLB Ltd, Indo Farm Equipment Ltd, IZMO Ltd and BGR Energy Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2025.

BLB Ltd, Indo Farm Equipment Ltd, IZMO Ltd and BGR Energy Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 August 2025.

Diligent Media Corporation Ltd surged 14.93% to Rs 5.62 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 76506 shares in the past one month.

 

BLB Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 17.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37153 shares in the past one month.

Indo Farm Equipment Ltd spiked 10.90% to Rs 207.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 58089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17670 shares in the past one month.

IZMO Ltd spurt 10.25% to Rs 396.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 34373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8271 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd jumped 10.00% to Rs 124.09. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42098 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Aegis Vopak Terminals standalone net profit rises 93.38% in the June 2025 quarter

RBI's Non-Fund Based Credit Facilities Directions to broaden funding sources for infrastructure financing

Jindal Stainless posts 11% YoY rise in Q1 PAT; EBITDA rises to Rs 1,310 crore

Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BHEL tanks after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 445 cr

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

