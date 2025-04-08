Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index stays hammered under 103 mark

Dollar index stays hammered under 103 mark

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

The dollar index is witnessing mild recovery from recently hit six month lows but still stays hammered under 103 mark on Tuesday. The greenback had gained momentum in the last couple of days on surging risk aversion amid escalating tensions of trade war and recessionary concerns. Adding to worries about a global trade war, Trump threatened to impose an additional 50 percent tariff on Chinese goods unless the country withdraws its new 34 percent tariff on U.S. goods. Trump also threatened to terminate negotiations with China even as he said his administration is in talks with "countries from all over the world" and "tough but fair parameters are being set." US benchmark treasury yields eased slightly after hitting over 4.2% yesterday. Meanwhile, dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 102.87, down 0.11% on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

International Conveyors gains on Rs 3 cr investment in TD Power Systems

GRSE rises on inking MoU with SWAN Defence

Info Edge spurts as billings climb 19% YoY in Q4 FY25

Bajaj Healthcare gains after acquiring WHO-GMP certified firm Genrx Pharma

Indices trade higher; Sensex, Nifty surge over 2%; European mrkt advance

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

