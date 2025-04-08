Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Info Edge spurts as billings climb 19% YoY in Q4 FY25

Info Edge spurts as billings climb 19% YoY in Q4 FY25

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Info Edge (India) jumped 3.46% to Rs 6,604.70 after the company announced that its standalone billings surged 18.97% to Rs 983.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 826.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

The standalone billings for the recruitment solutions segment stood at Rs 740.3 crore (up 18.37% YoY), while the real estate segment (99acres) saw billings of Rs 159.8 crore (up 21.89% YoY). Additionally, Rs 83.7 crore (up 18.72% YoY) came from other business segments.

Info Edge (India) is among the leading internet companies in India. The company runs leading internet businesses, viz., Naukri.com, Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com, and Shiksha.com. The company also owns Quadrangle and Naukri Gulf. It has made significant strategic investments such as zomato.com, policybazaar.com and happily unmarried.com etc.

 

The company reported an 88% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 278.16 crore on 15.2% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 722.40 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 1:30 PM IST

