Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Dollar index stays largely flat under 98 mark

Dollar index stays largely flat under 98 mark

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

The dollar index stays largely flat in early Asian trades on Monday, under 98 mark as investors await clarity amid US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiys pivotal meeting in Washington. Moreover, rising possibility of Federal rate cut is also weighing on the greenback. Austan Goolsbee, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, reportedly said rates do not need to be kept forever and that if inflation returns to its earlier benign trend, it would be appropriate to lower rates toward their long-term level. On the economic data front, retail sales in the US increased 0.5% month-over-month in July and increased by 3.9% year-on-year. Export prices in the US rose 0.1% month-over-month in July and prices of goods imported rose by 0.4% in July from the previous month. Month-on-month industrial production in the United States edged down 0.1% in July, while year-on-year industrial production rose by 1.4%. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's (Fed) Jackson Hole symposium will take center stage later on Friday.

 

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global soars after securing Rs 366-cr orders

NSE SME Medistep Healthcare takes a healthy first step, lists at a premium

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 1-crore order from RajCOMP Info Services

India set for next generation GST reforms aimed at making everyday items very cheap

BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

