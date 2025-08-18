Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global soars after securing Rs 366-cr orders

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global soars after securing Rs 366-cr orders

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global surged 11.88% to Rs 515 after the company announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 366.07 crore.

The largest order, valued at Rs 338.36 crore, came from Reliance Consumer Products for civil and PEB works at Brahmanapalli Village in Andhra Pradeshs Kurnool district. The project is targeted for completion by February 2026.

The company also secured an order worth Rs 10.37 crore from Komatsu India for civil works at Sipcot Industrial Park, Oragadam, near Chennai, to be delivered by January 2026.

In addition, two smaller orders aggregating Rs 17.34 crore were won from Freetrend Industrial India and Karaikal Iyangars Foods. These cover electrical works at Indospace Industrial Park, Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu, and civil and PEB works at Karaikal, Pondicherry. Both projects are scheduled for March 2026 completion.

 

Following the latest wins, the companys total order book stands at Rs 1,201.59 crore (excluding GST), executable over the next 810 months.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global provides specialized engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the construction of buildings and infrastructure facilities.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 63.4% to Rs 42.77 crore on a 61.7% jump in net sales to Rs 399.37 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NSE SME Medistep Healthcare takes a healthy first step, lists at a premium

NSE SME Medistep Healthcare takes a healthy first step, lists at a premium

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 1-crore order from RajCOMP Info Services

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 1-crore order from RajCOMP Info Services

India set for next generation GST reforms aimed at making everyday items very cheap

India set for next generation GST reforms aimed at making everyday items very cheap

BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon