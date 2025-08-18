Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

BSE SME Star Imaging and Path Lab opens steady, drifts into red

Image

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Shares of Star Imaging and Path Lab was trading at Rs 138 on the BSE, a discount of 2.82% compared with the issue price of Rs 142.

The scrip was listed at Rs 142, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 143 and a low of Rs 135.75. About 9.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Star Imaging and Path Lab's IPO was subscribed 5.04 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 August 2025 and it closed on 12 August 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 135-142 per share.

 

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 39,20,000 equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 9,72,000 shares. The promoter shareholding in the company diluted to 71.92% post-IPO from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment/prepayment of certain borrowings, funding the capital expenditure towards installation of medical equipment in running facilities, to meet working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Donald Trump, JD Vance, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy-Trump White House talks: What to know about Ukraine peace plan

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 950 pts, Nifty above 24,950; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

vodafone idea vi

Vodafone Idea shares rise 9% despite loss widening in Q1: Buy or stay away?

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra books a place in Diamond League 2025 Final in Zurich

US visa

US Green Card holders warned: Tougher 'good moral character' checks ahead

Ahead of the IPO, Star Imaging and Path Lab, on 7 August 2025, raised Rs 18.51 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 13.04 lakh shares at Rs 142 each to 11 anchor investors.

Star Imaging and Path Lab operates a diagnostic testing network, NABL accredited, delivering pathology, radiology, cardiology, and neurology services in the Delhi (B2C, B2B & B2G model), Uttar Pradesh (B2G model), and Nasik (B2G model) regions of India. It offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic imaging services and clinical laboratory tests. As of March 31st, 2025, the company had 211 full-time employees, including executive directors.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 83.50 crore and a net profit of Rs 15.95 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Redtape gains after Q1 PAT jumps 26% YoY to Rs 39 cr

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd counter

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

Merchandise exports up 3% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, imports surge 5.40%

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

PM inaugurates two highways worth Rs 11,000 cr to decongest Delhi

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Sensex spurts 982 pts; auto shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:07 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon