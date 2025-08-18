Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Medistep Healthcare takes a healthy first step, lists at a premium

NSE SME Medistep Healthcare takes a healthy first step, lists at a premium

Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Shares of Medistep Healthcare was trading at Rs 50.35 on the NSE, a premium of 17.09% compared with the issue price of Rs 43.

The scrip was listed at Rs 53, a premium of 23.26% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 53 and a low of Rs 50.35. About 14.40 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Medistep Healthcare's IPO was subscribed 356.34 times. The issue opened for bidding on 8 August 2025 and it closed on 12 August 2025. The price of the IPO was set at Rs 43 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 37,44,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 68.96% from 93.62% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure towards purchase of plant and machineries for expansion at the existing manufacturing facility, working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Medistep Healthcare is a pharmaceutical company that has carved a niche in the Healthcare Industry through its experience in manufacturing Sanitary pads, Energy powder and trading a diverse range of pharmaceutical products, Nutraceutical products, Intimate Products and surgical products through distribution network. As of 20 July 2025, the company had total of 9 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 49.65 crore and net profit of Rs 4.14 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

