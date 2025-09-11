Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dollar index wobbles near 7-week low ahead of US CPI data

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The dollar index is attempting recovery from a near seven-week low on Thursday morning in Asia with all eyes on August US consumer inflation data due for the day for further cues on Federal rate decision. Data yesterday showed US Producer Prices rose less than expected in August, reinforcing the view that the US central bank will deliver rate cuts at its upcoming policy meeting. US PPI declined by 0.1% on month in August, compared to the 0.7% increase (revised from 0.9%) in the previous reading. Core PPI which excludes food and energy prices, declined by 0.1% on a monthly basis in August. Meanwhile, escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe and the Middle East are boosting safe-haven flows in dollar. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 97.53, up 0.18% on the day.

 

AI to add $15.7 trillion to global GDP by 2030: FICCI-BCG report

Sanghvi Movers Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Market trade near flat line; oil & gas shares jump for 2nd day

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal underlines the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story

Euro stays cautious ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures jump above 103 mark

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

