Thursday, September 11, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal underlines the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Goyal underlines the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving India's growth story

Image

Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Artificial Intelligence, technology and innovation will be the driving forces of Indias growth story, said the Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal while addressing the 58th Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT). Goyal underlined the role of technology and artificial intelligence in driving Indias growth story, pointing out the transformative potential of AI, robotics, machine learning, quantum computing, and innovation across key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education. Coupled with Indias large pool of 2.3 million STEM graduates every year, he said, these advancements can reduce dependence on foreign technology and empower industries and services while uplifting those at the bottom of the pyramid.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro stays cautious ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures jump above 103 mark

Euro stays cautious ahead of ECB decision; EURINR futures jump above 103 mark

Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Currency in circulation up marginally on weekly basis

Outward Foreign Direct Investment slips 38% on year in Aug-25

Outward Foreign Direct Investment slips 38% on year in Aug-25

ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

ACME solar gains after arm secures Rs 3,892-cr SBI funding for FDRE project in Rajasthan

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Kalpataru Projects gains on bagging contracts worth Rs 2,720 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNepal Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayCotec Healthcare IPOWho is Larry EllisonAirfloa Rail Technology IPOTop Penny Stocks To BuyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon