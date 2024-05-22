Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 5916.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.03% to Rs 499.96 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 71.68% to Rs 90.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 52.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.80% to Rs 1572.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1393.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 5916.36% to Rs 33.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.03% to Rs 499.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 406.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.