Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar weakness attributed to concerns about potential adverse effects of trade policy on the U.S. growth outlook: Fed Minutes

Dollar weakness attributed to concerns about potential adverse effects of trade policy on the U.S. growth outlook: Fed Minutes

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

The dollar depreciated against many advanced foreign economy (AFE) currencies despite widening U.S.AFE yield differentials, the FOMC noted in its minutes adding that market participants generally attributed dollar weakness to concerns about potential adverse effects of trade policy on the U.S. growth outlook. Fed minutes stated that the dollar depreciated substantially against most major currencies, as the trade-weighted broad dollar index declined over 2 percent. Market contacts attributed the decline to increased foreign exchange hedging prompted by heightened policy uncertainty and concerns that trade policy could pose greater downside risks to the U.S. than to other economies. The manager noted that the dollar had depreciated even though U.S. interest rates had risen more than foreign interest rates and prices of risky assets had declined, which historically have been associated with dollar appreciation. Liquidity in foreign exchange markets deteriorated but was roughly in line with the historical relationship between liquidity and measures of market volatility.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of The Indian Wood Products Company recommends final dividend

Board of The Indian Wood Products Company recommends final dividend

Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves bonus issue of 1:2

Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves bonus issue of 1:2

Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves NCD issuance up to Rs 8,500 cr

Board of Samvardhana Motherson International approves NCD issuance up to Rs 8,500 cr

TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect

TVS Motor launches TVS Jupiter 125 Dual Tone SmartXonnect

Total general insurance premium collections reach Rs 3.07 lakh crore in FY 25

Total general insurance premium collections reach Rs 3.07 lakh crore in FY 25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon