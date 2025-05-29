Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total general insurance premium collections reach Rs 3.07 lakh crore in FY 25

Total general insurance premium collections reach Rs 3.07 lakh crore in FY 25

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman chaired a review meeting of Public Sector General Insurance Companies (PSGICs) yesterday. The Minister reviewed key performance indicators including premium collections, insurance penetration and density, and incurred claims ratios. It was noted that the total premium collected by PSGICs has witnessed a notable rise from around Rs 80,000 crore in 2019 to nearly Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2025. The overall general insurance industry also reported growth, with total premium collections reaching Rs 3.07 lakh crore in FY 2024-25.

While general insurance penetration in India remains relatively low at 1% of GDP - compared to a global average of 4.2% in 2023 - insurance density has steadily improved, increasing from $9 in 2019 to $25 in 2023. The finance minister underscored the need for PSGICs to work towards improving both penetration and density to ensure wider financial protection.

 

Officials also presented a five-year analysis of the health insurance segment, showing consistent premium growth across Private Insurers, Standalone Health Insurers (SAHI), and PSGICs. Incurred claims ratios, which had peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic in FY21 (PSGICs at 126% and private insurers at 105%), have since declined. By FY24, these ratios had moderated to 103% for PSGICs, 89% for private insurers, and 65% for SAHI.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; VIX slumps 6.85%

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,750; VIX slumps 6.85%

Polyplex Corp slumps after weak Q4 performance

Polyplex Corp slumps after weak Q4 performance

Deepak Nitrite rallies after Q4 PAT soars 106% QoQ to Rs 202 cr

Deepak Nitrite rallies after Q4 PAT soars 106% QoQ to Rs 202 cr

IRCTC Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 358 cr

IRCTC Q4 PAT rises 26% YoY to Rs 358 cr

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Tolins Tyres consolidated net profit rises 32.57% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon