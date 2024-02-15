Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dolphin Medical Services reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.200.2209.090.010.0300.0100.01