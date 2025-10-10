Friday, October 10, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2024 says Agri minister

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that ensuring food security, enhancing farmers incomes, and promoting nutritious grains remain the key priorities of the Central government. Since 2014, food grain production in India has increased by 40%, with record yields in wheat, rice, maize, groundnut, and soybean. Speaking about the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Yojana, Shri Chouhan said that agricultural productivity varies across states and even among districts within the same state. To address this disparity, the government will identify 100 low-productivity districts and implement targeted measures to enhance productivity. The efforts will focus on improving irrigation coverage, strengthening storage facilities, expanding credit access, and promoting crop diversification.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Lemon Tree adds third property in Jaipur with launch of keys lite

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) climbs on Rs 102.78 crore order win

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Nifty surges above 25,250 mark; PSU Bank shares rally

Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

Assets under management of NPS and APY cross Rs 16 lakh crore-mark: Finance Ministry

5paisa Capital Q2 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 9 cr

5paisa Capital Q2 PAT tumbles 57% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon