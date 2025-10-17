Friday, October 17, 2025 | 04:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Japanese market tumble, Nikkei down 1.44%

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Japanese markets tumbled and the yen extended its run of three consecutive sessions of gains after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo hinted at a possible October rate hike.

The Nikkei average fell 1.44 percent to 47,582.15 while the broader Topix index settled 1.03 percent lower at 3,170.44.

Banks led losses amid signs of credit stress at U.S. regional banks. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mizuho Financial lost 3-4 percent. Technology investor SoftBank Group tumbled 3.4 percent.

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

