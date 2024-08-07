Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 28.81% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.26% to Rs 601.90 croreNet profit of Dr Lal Pathlabs rose 28.81% to Rs 106.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 601.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 541.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales601.90541.00 11 OPM %28.2427.02 -PBDT184.60152.60 21 PBT149.90117.50 28 NP106.4082.60 29
