FDC consolidated net profit rises 8.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 638.27 croreNet profit of FDC rose 8.33% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 638.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 536.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales638.27536.38 19 OPM %22.9722.75 -PBDT173.76150.37 16 PBT162.73140.74 16 NP119.04109.89 8
