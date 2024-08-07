Palred Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.54% to Rs 19.32 crore

Net Loss of Palred Technologies reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 41.54% to Rs 19.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3233.05-6.42-1.27-1.67-0.75-2.01-1.18-1.39-0.78