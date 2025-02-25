Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, Can Fin Homes Ltd, Paisalo Digital Ltd and Religare Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 February 2025.

Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd tumbled 6.07% to Rs 2432 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6240 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1867 shares in the past one month.

 

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd lost 4.91% to Rs 1889.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5558 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7220 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd crashed 4.67% to Rs 577.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15995 shares in the past one month.

Paisalo Digital Ltd corrected 4.66% to Rs 38.28. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Religare Enterprises Ltd fell 4.54% to Rs 238.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 64267 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

