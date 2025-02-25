Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Cyber Media (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd, Indoco Remedies Ltd, Deccan Cements Ltd and Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 February 2025.

Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 9.55% to Rs 19.9 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1486 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5203 shares in the past one month.

 

Denta Water & Infra Solutions Ltd lost 7.05% to Rs 318.95. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 54308 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.4 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indoco Remedies Ltd crashed 6.52% to Rs 210.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4155 shares in the past one month.

Deccan Cements Ltd dropped 6.46% to Rs 838.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6630 shares in the past one month.

Kilitch Drugs (India) Ltd shed 6.35% to Rs 318.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 261 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 335 shares in the past one month.

Maruti Suzuki starts production of vehicles at Kharkhoda-based plant

ONGC to invest Rs 1,200 crore in subsidiary for PTC Energy acquisition

Volumes spurt at Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd counter

Power Mech bags order worth Rs 165 crore from BHEL

Adani Group to invest Rs 50,000 crore across multiple projects in Assam

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

