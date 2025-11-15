Dr M Induscorp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 382.18% to Rs 96.58 croreNet profit of Dr M Induscorp reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 382.18% to Rs 96.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales96.5820.03 382 OPM %0.87-0.75 -PBDT0.81-0.07 LP PBT0.79-0.07 LP NP0.79-0.03 LP
