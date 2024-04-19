Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dr. Reddy's launches condition management programme DailyBloom IBS

Image

Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories announced the roll-out of its condition management programme DailyBloom IBS, India's first integrated care plan for Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS). The programme is based on extensive research and is enabled by a mobile application developed in-house. DailyBloom IBS focuses on a comprehensive care plan that includes diet management, psychological and physical wellness support for patients with IBS. Dr. Reddy's has launched the programme on 'World IBS Day', a day that aims to increase awareness of the IBS condition, discuss misconceptions, challenges and even stigma attached to it.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 4:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon