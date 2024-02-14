DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 1.42 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.1.421.4913.3821.480.140.260.090.210.060.17