DSJ Keep Learning standalone net profit declines 64.71% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 4.70% to Rs 1.42 croreNet profit of DSJ Keep Learning declined 64.71% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 4.70% to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales1.421.49 -5 OPM %13.3821.48 -PBDT0.140.26 -46 PBT0.090.21 -57 NP0.060.17 -65
