Aarey Drugs &amp; Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 91.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 6:22 PM IST
Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 76.48 crore
Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 91.00% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 76.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales76.4862.47 22 OPM %3.542.45 -PBDT2.531.30 95 PBT1.470.75 96 NP1.911.00 91
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

