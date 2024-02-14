Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 76.48 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 91.00% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 76.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 62.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.76.4862.473.542.452.531.301.470.751.911.00