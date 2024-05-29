Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dynamic Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 36.92% to Rs 10.94 crore
Net profit of Dynamic Industries reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 10.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.82% to Rs 36.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales10.947.99 37 36.1445.64 -21 OPM %4.202.25 -2.243.00 - PBDT0.450.05 800 0.772.46 -69 PBT0.12-0.17 LP -0.411.56 PL NP0.09-0.21 LP -0.301.14 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dynamic Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries standalone net profit rises 1282.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 3008.62% in the December 2023 quarter

Poddar Pigments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fiem Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Vista Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Supra Trends reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon