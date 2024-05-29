Business Standard
Worldwide Aluminium reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 5300.00% to Rs 7.02 crore
Net profit of Worldwide Aluminium reported to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5300.00% to Rs 7.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 70.14% to Rs 7.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.020.13 5300 7.0223.51 -70 OPM %5.41-46.15 -00 - PBDT0.38-0.06 LP 00 0 PBT0.38-0.06 LP 00 0 NP0.38-0.06 LP 00 0
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

