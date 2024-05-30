Easun Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -0.20 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 184.00% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.11% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Easun Capital Markets rose 16.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.