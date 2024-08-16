Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EC to announce poll schedule today

EC to announce poll schedule today

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana later today (16 August). The announcement, expected in the afternoon, comes as the nation gears up for crucial state polls.
While the focus is on these two states, it is worth noting that assembly elections are also due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
In preparation for the upcoming polls, the Election Commission had recently dispatched teams to Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess the preparedness of the electoral machinery.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market, market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex atop 80K, vaults 1,000 pts; Nifty above 24,400; IT, realty shares shine

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

sale

0.5% rise in UK retail sales volume in July as inflation begins to ease

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Newly elected Thai PM Paetongtarn faces challenge of reviving economy

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a poem on his Instagram account

Ayushmann Khurrana recites emotional poem about Kolkata rape-muder case

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon