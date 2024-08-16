EC to announce poll schedule today

While the focus is on these two states, it is worth noting that assembly elections are also due in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

In preparation for the upcoming polls, the Election Commission had recently dispatched teams to Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana to assess the preparedness of the electoral machinery.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana later today (16 August). The announcement, expected in the afternoon, comes as the nation gears up for crucial state polls.