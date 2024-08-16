Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2024 quarter

International Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs -0.90 crore
Net loss of International Securities reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales-0.900.82 PL OPM %98.894.88 -PBDT-0.910.04 PL PBT-0.910.04 PL NP-0.910.04 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Deepak Hooda unsold; Gurdeep joins Patna

Discovery Global

Medusa Beverages and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products launches the 'House of the Dragon' Exclusive Edition

Traffic, New York traffic, US traffic

This American city found to be least desirable due to crimes, living cost

Ola in talks with Kaynes to make chips for its EVs

This recently listed IPO has zoomed 75% against its issue price in 5 days

Kolkata hospital attack

LIVE news: Calcutta High Court slams Bengal government over mob attack at RG Kar Hospital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon