Dr. Fresh Assets consolidated net profit rises 2433.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 119.61% to Rs 1.12 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Dr. Fresh Assets rose 2433.33% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 119.61% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.120.51-32.14-152.940.560.230.520.180.760.03