Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 28.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.85% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Econo Trade India rose 28.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.85% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.511.3591.3992.590.850.620.850.620.640.50

