Econo Trade India standalone net profit rises 52.38% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.49% to Rs 1.43 croreNet profit of Econo Trade India rose 52.38% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.49% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.431.58 -9 OPM %94.41116.46 -PBDT0.850.55 55 PBT0.850.55 55 NP0.640.42 52
