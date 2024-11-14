Longspur International Ventures standalone net profit declines 31.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 778.95% to Rs 6.68 croreNet profit of Longspur International Ventures declined 31.03% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 778.95% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.680.76 779 OPM %4.4967.11 -PBDT0.260.41 -37 PBT0.250.39 -36 NP0.200.29 -31
