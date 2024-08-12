Business Standard
ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore
Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.700.42 305 OPM %4.719.52 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

