ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 304.76% to Rs 1.70 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.700.42 305 OPM %4.719.52 -PBDT0.080.06 33 PBT0.070.02 250 NP0.070.02 250
