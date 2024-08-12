ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of ECS Biztech rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 304.76% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.700.424.719.520.080.060.070.020.070.02