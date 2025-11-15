ECS Biztech standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 63.04% to Rs 0.75 croreNet profit of ECS Biztech rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.750.46 63 OPM %5.3310.87 -PBDT0.080.05 60 PBT0.070.04 75 NP0.070.04 75
