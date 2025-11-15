S P Apparels standalone net profit rises 51.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.22% to Rs 307.81 croreNet profit of S P Apparels rose 51.36% to Rs 27.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.22% to Rs 307.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 256.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales307.81256.04 20 OPM %17.4215.64 -PBDT47.2834.42 37 PBT37.3525.09 49 NP27.2918.03 51
