ZR Infra reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 30.34% to Rs 0.62 croreZR Infra reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2025 and during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 30.34% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.620.89 -30 OPM %166.130 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
