Eicher Motors Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4590.8, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24158.3. The Sensex is at 79075.2, down 0.49%.Eicher Motors Ltd has eased around 4.93% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24937.6, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.82 lakh shares in last one month.