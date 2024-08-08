R K Swamy consolidated net profit rises 319.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.44% to Rs 68.37 croreNet profit of R K Swamy rose 319.23% to Rs 2.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 61.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales68.3761.35 11 OPM %5.728.00 -PBDT6.564.33 52 PBT3.090.69 348 NP2.180.52 319
