Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales jump 34% in Mar'25

Eicher Motors' motorcycle sales jump 34% in Mar'25

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Eicher Motors achieved motorcycle sales of 1,01,021 units in month of March 2025 compared to 75,551 units in March 2024, recording a growth of 34%. International business (included above) recorded growth of 36% at 12,971 units.

The company sold 87,312 units of models with engine capacity of up to 350cc (up 32% YoY) and 13,709 units of models with engine capacity exceeding 350cc (up 49% YoY).

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

