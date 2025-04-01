Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 6.35%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.1%

Indus Towers Ltd Spurts 6.35%, BSE Telecommunication index Rises 1.1%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Indus Towers Ltd has added 9.95% over last one month compared to 8.01% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX

Indus Towers Ltd rose 6.35% today to trade at Rs 355.3. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 1.1% to quote at 2670.15. The index is up 8.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Sterlite Technologies Ltd increased 3.67% and Tejas Networks Ltd added 2.38% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 3.42 % over last one year compared to the 4.08% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indus Towers Ltd has added 9.95% over last one month compared to 8.01% gain in BSE Telecommunication index and 5.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 94629 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 460.7 on 02 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 283.45 on 28 Mar 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP

Morepen Laboratories receives China NMPA approval for Loratadine

Morepen Laboratories receives China NMPA approval for Loratadine

Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Stock Alert: BSE, Adani Green Energy, Power Mech Projects, Ircon Intl, Manappuram Finance

Benchmarks may slide at opening bell

Benchmarks may slide at opening bell

Infosys joins hands with LFN to drive AI adoption in global networks

Infosys joins hands with LFN to drive AI adoption in global networks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon