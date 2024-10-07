Business Standard
Electrosteel Castings acquires Singardo International

Electrosteel Castings acquires Singardo International

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Electrosteel Castings has acquired 27,65,000 equity shares of S$. 1/- each of Singardo International for a consideration of Rs 41.50 crore. Consequently, Singardo will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

Singardo operates in Water, Gas and Telecom sector and trade in Electrosteel Brand DI Pipes and fittings, European origin Gas Valves, PE Pipes for Gas, etc. The Company is looking forward for market expansion in South East Asia, Far East and ASEAN Regions for DI Pipes and Fittings. It is also interested in global sourcing and trading of products used in the Water Industry, Gas Industry, Infrastructure projects, etc., by utilising existing sales networks globally through its subsidiary companies.

 

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

