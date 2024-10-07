Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Force Motors acquires 12.21% stake in TP Surya (SPV for solar power projects)

Force Motors acquires 12.21% stake in TP Surya (SPV for solar power projects)

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Force Motors has acquired further 26,81,315 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 2.68 crore as part of the power delivery agreement with TP Surya, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy (a SPV set up for setting up ground mounted solar photovoltaic power projects in the state of Maharashtra).

Consequent to the above acquisition, the company has completed the acquisition of 12.21% shares constituting 26,87,421 equity shares of Rs 10/- each in TP Surya.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

ENG W vs SA W

ENG W vs SA W LIVE SCORE UPDATES, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: SA wins the toss and opts to bat first

HDFC Bank

Securitisation volumes likely to have touched Rs 60,000 cr in Q2: Icra

Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda welcomed Sachin Tendulkar as Bank of Baroda's global brand ambassador | Photo: X/ @bankofbaroda

Bank of Baroda ropes in Sachin Tendulkar as global brand ambassador

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3% at 103,108 units in second quarter

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland's commercial launch of hydrogen-powered trucks in 24 months

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon