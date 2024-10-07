Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Airtel Business launches new-age internet security solution - Airtel Secure Internet

Airtel Business launches new-age internet security solution - Airtel Secure Internet

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

In partnership with Fortinet

Airtel Business, the B2B arm of Bharti Airtel, has leveraged newage cybersecurity solutions from Fortinet, a global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, to launch 'Airtel Secure Internet' a new-age internet security solution offering a robust and fully-managed defence against cyber threats.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The unique solution is designed specifically to enhance security over Internet Lease Line (ILL) circuits, combining Airtel's trusted internet connectivity with Fortinet's next-generation firewall. It offers comprehensive, end-to-end protection through Airtel's state-of-the-art Security Operations Centre (SOC) and Fortinet's Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) platform, ensuring robust management and defence against cyber threats.

 

'Airtel Secure Internet' will address the ever-increasing cybersecurity challenges faced by businesses, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) including limited expertise, fragmented support and high capital expenditure (capex) for security equipment. Many enterprises also lack basic protection and the expertise to manage security across multiple locations while maintaining technology investments, leaving them exposed to internet-based attacks. Enterprises can also opt for Airtel's next-gen iSOC, which is a state-of-the-art cyber defense centre, offering a large portfolio of security services.

The 'Airtel Secure Internet' service model is designed to protect against technology obsolescence, ensuring businesses remain future-proof while reducing capex expenses. The service allows for seamless upgrades or downgrades as needed, ensuring businesses always stay ahead of emerging security challenges. Airtel's SOC utilises advanced orchestration tools with AI and ML algorithms to automate threat mitigation, providing robust, proactive defence.

With Airtel Secure Internet, businesses benefit from Airtel's pan-India connectivity to link all their locations headquarters, regional offices, data centres and remote sites. Bundling Fortinet's Next Generation Firewall ensures holistic security, while Airtel's intelligent Security Operations Centre iSOC manages the entire setup with its certified and trained resources, delivering continuous protection and peace of mind.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections

Haryana Assembly election results 2024: Date, time, and where to watch

Zomato's Deepinder Goyal

$35 million to $29 billion: How Deepinder Goyal built the Zomato empire

Mohamed Muizzu, Mohamed, Modi, Narendra Modi

India, Maldives sign currency swap agreement, to initiate talks on FTA

Muizzu meets Modi

LIVE: India introduces Rupay card in Maldives after talks between PM Modi, President Muizzu

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 700 pts, at 80,900, Nifty 270 pts lower, at 24,750; Bank down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon